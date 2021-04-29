Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Farfetch Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Farfetch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Farfetch’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

FTCH opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $73.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 455.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 429,160 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

