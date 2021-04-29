Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sixt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sixt has a one year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a one year high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -162.85.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

