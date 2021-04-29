Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.19 million. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRDO stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $843.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

PRDO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

