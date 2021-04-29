Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.37

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $6.00. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 4,170 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

