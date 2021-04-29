Paylocity (PCTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $199.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 176.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $102.50 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average is $192.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

