Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.73

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.73 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 130.40 ($1.70). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.80), with a volume of 65,355 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

About Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

