FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by G.Research (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now expects that the bank will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $528.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

