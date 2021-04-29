Short Interest in American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Rises By 9,300.0%

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 9,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Bio Medica stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. American Bio Medica has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
About American Bio Medica
