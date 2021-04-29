Short Interest in American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Rises By 9,300.0%

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 9,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Bio Medica stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. American Bio Medica has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

