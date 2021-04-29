Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Honeywell International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Honeywell International in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $7.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $222.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.93. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

