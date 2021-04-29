Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Up 6,400.0% in April

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 7.23%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.