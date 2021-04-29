Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher stock opened at $258.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

