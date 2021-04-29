The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.13

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$85.13 and last traded at C$84.69, with a volume of 2695884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$84.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0399998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

