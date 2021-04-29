Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.67

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.67 and traded as high as C$17.23. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$17.07, with a volume of 152,034 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALS shares. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$706.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.85.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

