New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NRZ. BTIG Research raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

NRZ opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 79,809 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $80,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

