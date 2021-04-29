Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $90.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $93.42.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $1.6319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

