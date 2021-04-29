Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

EIFZF opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

