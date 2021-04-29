Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) to Hold

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

