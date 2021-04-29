Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

