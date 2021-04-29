UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sika presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. Sika has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.68.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

