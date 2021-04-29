Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TLTZY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

TLTZY opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

