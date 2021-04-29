Contrasting QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QTS Realty Trust pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. QTS Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and QTS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $295.33 million 6.19 $53.04 million $1.41 15.02 QTS Realty Trust $480.82 million 8.72 $31.29 million $2.63 24.71

Acadia Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QTS Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QTS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and QTS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 8.72% 1.10% 0.54% QTS Realty Trust 3.87% 1.83% 0.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acadia Realty Trust and QTS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 QTS Realty Trust 0 3 11 1 2.87

Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $15.63, suggesting a potential downside of 26.23%. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Given QTS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QTS Realty Trust is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of QTS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QTS Realty Trust beats Acadia Realty Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 27 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

