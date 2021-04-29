Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YDUQY opened at $5.37 on Tuesday.

About Yduqs Participações

Yduqs ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates as a higher education company. The company offers in-class and distance learning undergraduate courses in the areas of exact sciences, biological sciences, and human sciences with bachelor-level, teaching-level, and associate-level programs. It also provides lato-sensu and stricto-sensu graduate courses, master's programs, PhD programs, and extension courses.

