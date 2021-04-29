UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UPMMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DNB Markets cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $40.30.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

