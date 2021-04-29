Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.