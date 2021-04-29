PlayAGS (AGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $8.86 on Thursday. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $322.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGS. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.66.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

