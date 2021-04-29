Analysts Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report sales of $1.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $3.30 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $2.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 million to $25.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $122.74 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $353.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

SAGE opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

