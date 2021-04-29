Analysts Offer Predictions for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

CVBF opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in CVB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

