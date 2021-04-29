Diodes (DIOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DIOD opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

