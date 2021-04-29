ICU Medical (ICUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. ICU Medical has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 6.50-7.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.50-7.20 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICUI opened at $212.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $229.84.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,990,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,560,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

