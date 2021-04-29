FY2021 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $244.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $344,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

