FY2021 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of KEY opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.