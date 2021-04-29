FY2021 EPS Estimates for S&T Bancorp, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for S&T Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

STBA opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $12,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 85,584 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at $431,956.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

