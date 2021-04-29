Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

BVRDF stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.