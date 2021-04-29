Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

