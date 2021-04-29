ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAVMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

