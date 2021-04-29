mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 119,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. mPhase Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,341.45%.

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

