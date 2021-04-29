Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.44

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as low as $2.46. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 160,305 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

