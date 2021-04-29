Renishaw (LON:RSW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,931.83

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,931.83 ($77.50) and traded as high as GBX 6,610.50 ($86.37). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 6,385 ($83.42), with a volume of 54,865 shares.

RSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,221.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,931.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

