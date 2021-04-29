First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.28

Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $17.39. First United shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 28,108 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $118.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In other First United news, Director Patricia Milon bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,415.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,528 shares of company stock worth $49,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First United by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First United by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

