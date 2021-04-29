Barclays Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.56 ($94.78).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €75.17 ($88.44) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

