Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

FNTN stock opened at €20.24 ($23.81) on Tuesday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.10.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

