Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 15.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 4,965.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

