BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 74,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 662,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

