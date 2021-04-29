Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $40.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

