Robert W. Baird Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $195.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.35.

NYSE CE opened at $156.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.96. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

