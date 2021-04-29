Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Financial Comparison

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% Coeur Mining -34.20% 5.56% 2.69%

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Coeur Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 17.01 $16.40 million $0.09 86.56 Coeur Mining $711.50 million 3.29 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -38.44

Sandstorm Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sandstorm Gold and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 Coeur Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus price target of $13.26, indicating a potential upside of 70.23%. Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $9.21, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Coeur Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company also owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party refiners, smelters, and off-take customers. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.