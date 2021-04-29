Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.34 Million

Brokerages predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post $264.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.20 million and the highest is $266.97 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $265.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

