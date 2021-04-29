Gray Television (GTN.A) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%.

Shares of GTN.A stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

