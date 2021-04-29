Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

