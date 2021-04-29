Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report sales of $26.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $109.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $110.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $482.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

